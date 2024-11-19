Joe Rogan’s belief in “enormous” flying dragons baffles fans

Joe Rogan opened up on his JRE podcast about why he believes dragons once existed alongside humans.

Earlier this November, podcast host Joe Rogan spoke with standup comedian Adrienne Lapalucci about his deep-rooted belief in dragons.

“You know what I’m really fascinated with, is things that existed, like only in myth, but that every culture has — like dragons,” Rogan stated.

He supported his reasoning by saying that various cultures use images of dragons. “There’s Chinese culture that has dragons, Japanese culture has dragons, ancient European has dragons.”

Skeptical about his belief, Lapalucci questioned the podcast host about when he thought dragons existed, asking if he believed they were around during the age of dinosaurs.

“No, no, they lived alongside humans,” he answered.

Despite believing that dragons were once real, Rogan said that the odds of fire-breathing dragons existing were slim. Instead, he thinks they were essentially flying crocodiles.

“There was probably more than one kind of really dangerous reptile that they called dragons. Like Komodo dragons, giant lizards — they call it a dragon, right? Crocodile dragons,” he said.

“The question is whether or not one of them actually flew… because we know that pterodactyls were a real thing. I think it’s probably something like that, you know, some kind of enormous bird-type creature.”

Rogan went on to say that the hit series Game of Thrones influenced him to think deeper into his beliefs. “It’s so good, it makes you want a dragon,” he told Lapalucci about watching the show.

Despite Rogan’s detailed explanation, fans weren’t as convinced, as many seemed to believe that it was dinosaurs that existed instead of dragons.

”They were called dinosaurs,” tweeted one. “Yeah, they were called dinosaurs… And no, they did not breathe fire,” said another.

”You lost me at ‘dragons’ and ‘the earth is flat.’ Cut it out, will ya?” added a third.

Rogan’s discussion about dragons might be far-fetched, however, his JRE podcast has continued to stay at the top of Spotify’s charts for the most-listened-to podcast.

Though he was dethroned in October as the best by one of his own guests, Shawn Ryan, Rogan is currently the number-one trending podcast on Spotify.