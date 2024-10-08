Joe Rogan slips on Spotify podcast charts again after Call Her Daddy Kamala Harris interview

Joe Rogan’s podcast has slipped from the top of the Spotify charts yet again after Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy took his spot thanks to a historic episode with Kamala Harris.

Over the last few years, Joe Rogan’s podcast has been among the most popular shows on Spotify – even after signing a deal that lets him post on other platforms.

Occasionally, though, another podcast will fly to the top spot due to an episode or clip going viral across social media.

He was dethroned from the top spot on October 2 by The Shawn Ryan Show, just weeks after having the podcaster and former US Navy Seal on his show.

Now another podcast has come into the battle for the top spot, pushing the Joe Rogan Experience even lower on the overall US chart and knocking him from the top of Spotify’s most popular comedy podcasts.

Call Her Daddy Alex Cooper interviewed Kamala Harris on October 6, 2024.

Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy dethroned The Joe Rogan Experience on the US Spotify Comedy podcast chart on October 8, 2024 – just two days after her interview with current Vice President and Presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Rounding out the rest of the most popular comedy podcasts are ChainsFR, Talk Tuah with Haliey Welch, and The LOL Podcast.

On the overall top podcast chart, Rogan slipped from second to third place due to Cooper’s viral podcast episode. She remains right behind the Shawn Ryan Show, however.

After calling Barstool Sports home for over two years, Alex Cooper signed an exclusive deal with Spotify in 2021 that brought her already-popular Call Her Daddy podcast even more into the spotlight.

Since then, she’s grown to become the “most-listened podcast by women” according to her Spotify bio.

Another massively popular female-hosted podcast that’s challenged Rogan’s spot at the top is Haliey Welch’s ‘Talk Tuah’ show that she started after gaining notoriety with her viral “hawk tuah” catchphrase.

She quickly rose to number four on the overall chart after launching the podcast back in September and remained right behind Rogan on the comedy list for weeks.

