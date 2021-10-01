Joe Rogan podcast knocked off Spotify number 1 by Karl Jacobs & Sapnap

Joe Rogan’s dominance on the Spotify podcast charts has been ended – perhaps, only briefly – by the debut episode of Banter with Sapnap and Karl Jacobs as the pair were joined by MrBeast for a chat.

The Joe Rogan Experience has been dominating podcast charts ever since it started back in 2009, as the UFC commentator and his guests get into everything from current events to conspiracy theory.

Rogan’s show has grown so much over the years that Spotify was willing to shell out 100 million to bring it to their streaming service on an exclusive basis, and to this point, they’ve gotten a pretty sweet deal.

While Rogan’s guests aren’t benefitting as much from appearing on the show behind the Spotify exclusivity, the 54-year-old has quickly dominated the Spotify charts, accounting for 5% of total podcast listens in its first month. While that dominance has sustained for a year, and it’s brought in new subscribers, he’s got a new challenger.

Minecraft content creator Sapnap and Karl Jacobs launched their new show – Banter – on September 25, with MrBeast appearing as their first guest to talk about everything YouTube and his backstory.

That first episode has attracted such attention that it knocked Rogan out of his usual top spot on the Podcast charts in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

Though, he’s only fallen down to second place, it’s not the end of the world and his show certainly isn’t in any danger of being canceled or put on hiatus as he tries to wrestle back top spot.

As Rogan continues to drop regular episodes, he’ll likely reclaim top spot before long, but seeing as the YouTubers dethroned him with some ease, it could go back-and-forth for the time being.

The YouTube duo are dropping new shows each Saturday, but it remains to be seen if they’ll have the longevity of other shows.