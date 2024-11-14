Dave Portnoy fans shocked after Barstool CEO says he’s leaving BFFs podcast

Dave Portnoy has revealed he’s leaving the BFFs podcast, but fans have made it clear they don’t like the Barstool Sports CEO’s decision.

Portnoy first hinted at the news during the November 7 episode of BFFs and revealed that he always planned on leaving the show at the end of 2024.

The trio of hosts – Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry – have led the show to success across nearly every platform over the years, with BFFs sitting in second place on Spotify’s top podcast charts as of writing.

Portnoy explained that he made his decision because he’s “getting older” and says talking about “teenage drama” is “a little out of my wheelhouse now.” The Barstool CEO clarified his comments on Thursday, November 14, and confirmed that Bri and Zach will continue the show after his departure.

“Yeah. It’s definitely gonna be a new pod,” said Chickenfry, with Richards adding that the two will be in person more often than before.

It’s unknown when Portnoy’s last episode will be, but he said it would be at some point at the end of 2024.

(Topic starts at 50:38)

Now that he’s confirmed his departure, fans have flocked to the comments on the BFFs YouTube channel to share their thoughts about Portnoy leaving and many viewers are not fans of the decision.

“As a younger viewer, Dave’s age difference is exactly why I love this podcast, I love all the different views,” one user said.

Another remarked: “Dave leaving wouldn’t make it the same, it’s the dynamic of all three of you that keeps everyone watching more than anything, as good as you are all individually, together is unmatchably hilarious.”

“I’m glad the pod is staying but I don’t wanna see Dave go! He’s the best part of the whole show!” a third commented.

This comes just after Brianna Chickenfry shared that she denied signing a $12M NDA from ex-boyfriend Zach Bryan that would have required she stay quiet about the alleged “emotional abuse” she endured.