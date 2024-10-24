Tony Hinchliffe reveals Kill Tony episode with Shane Gillis as Trump set YouTube record

Tony Hinchliffe says his comedy podcast ‘Kill Tony’ set a YouTube record with its historic episode where Shane Gillis was Donald Trump and Adam Ray was Joe Biden.

Kill Tony has become one of the top comedy podcasts in the world, giving amateur comedians a chance to show what they’re capable of in one-minute sets.

The show features many legendary comics and other celebrities as special guests such as Joe Rogan, UFC fighter Sean O’Malley, Post Malone, Matt Rife, and Tucker Carlson, just to name a few.

On July 15, the podcast had its most-watched episode yet (KT 672) where Shane Gillis impersonated Donald Trump and Adam Ray did an impression of Joe Biden with the two staying in character throughout.

YouTube/Kill Tony Shane Gillis’ Trump impression has become iconic.

It’s since been viewed over 20M times and according to Hinchliffe, it not only set a YouTube record but broke a Netflix record, too.

During an appearance on the Duncan Trussell Family Hour show, Hinchliffe explained that The Roast of Tom Brady was the most-watched program in Netflix’s history with 1.5 billion hours.

However, the episode of Kill Tony where Gillis was Trump and Ray was Biden beat those numbers by a landslide with 2.5B minutes.

“It holds a YouTube record according to the people from YouTube for retention rate. Anybody that watched it went back and started it where they stopped it the day before or watched it the whole way through,” he said.

“People watched it twice, people watched it three times. YouTube only gives you so many views allowed on each video or else people would abuse the system. What they do count is minutes watched. And that’s a really big deal,” Tony added. “So, the most-watched comedy program of this year was done right around the corner at the Comedy Mothership.”

As mentioned, a big part of the episode’s success was Adam Ray’s Biden impersonation, but he has another famous act that he’ll be putting to the test on Netflix in November.

On November 19, Ray will be bringing his Dr Phil impression to the streaming platform with a full comedy special where he’ll interview the real Dr Phil in the process.

We’ll have to see if this special can top the numbers of Kill Tony 672 and if this is a sign of things to come for the podcast amid rumors that Hinchliffe’s show could be moving to Netflix in the future.