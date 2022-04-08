Joe Rogan blown away by Logan Paul’s WWE debut at WrestleMania

YouTube star Logan Paul made his in-ring debut at WWE’s WrestleMania 38 — and even Joe Rogan had to admit that he was impressed by the influencer’s athleticism.

Logan Paul has been making waves in the mainstream sports scene for some time now.

After kickstarting the influencer boxing trend with former rival KSI in 2018, Paul moved on to face off against none other than undefeated champ Floyd Mayweater for a viral exhibition match in 2021.

However, he’s not limiting his athletic options to boxing only; the star has also set his sights on the world of professional wrestling, first appearing in WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown last year.

Most recently, the eldest Paul brother scored an in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 for a tag team showdown alongside The Miz.

Despite a betrayal from his partner, the Maverick managed to impress critics with his high-flying moves and surprising flexibility — something podcast host and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan couldn’t help but point out.

Joe Rogan stunned by Logan Paul’s WWE debut

“He’s done a lot of s**t, man,” Rogan said in a recent episode of his podcast series. “You gotta give the guy props. He’s not lazy. He fought Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match. I don’t care if he’s 50 pounds heavier — that’s Floyd f**king Mayweather!”

“That’s pretty impressive,” he continued, commenting on Logan’s wrestling moves. “Oh my god. Damn, he’s a f**king athlete! Look at that flexibility! I had no idea he was that flexible. That’s crazy.”

This isn’t the first major celebrity to congratulate Paul on his wrestling prowess; The Rock notably told Paul he was “very f’n proud” of the YouTuber, who has claimed he’s open to a full-time career in the WWE, should things pan out.