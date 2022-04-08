Tommy Fury mocks Jake Paul as an “easy fight” and wants to prove it

Tommy Fury believes Jake Paul would be an “easy” fight for himself, but is still open to fighting the YouTuber at some point because it’s what people want.

After going back and forth online for a few years, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were finally set to settle their differences in the boxing ring at the end of 2021. However, a late injury to Fury curtailed those plans and forced the fight to be canceled.

In the wake of the cancellation, Jake defeated Tyron Woodley and stated that he had no plans to rearrange the fight with Tommy. Though, that hasn’t quelled the talk about it potentially happening at some point.

The Fury camp has repeatedly stated that Jake and Tommy is the ‘biggest’ fight for the social media star, given just how much fans want it to happen. Though, if they do square off, the Brit believes he’d be in for a pretty easy night against the Ohio native.

Tommy joined The Unibet Lowdown on April 5, after it was confirmed that he’d be a part of the undercard for the Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte bout at Wembley at the end of the month.

When asked about potentially touching gloves with Jake, he was particularly brutal in his answers. “Whenever I get asked about Jake Paul, I don’t know, it doesn’t really spring towards me because that’s an easy fight out there for me. It’s a really easy fight for me when I’m used to fighting guys who are hungry and with their life on the line.”

The Brit also referred to the fact that his social media replies have been filled with requests to fight Jake, but he’s putting the ball in the American’s court. “I see he wants to fight in August. I’m not sure who he’s going to fight but if he wants the viewing figures back, a big fight that people are interested in, he knows where it’s at,” he said.

Timestamp of 8:23

Tommy stated that he is open to fighting Jake once he’s fought on his brother’s undercard, but he is unlikely to be Jake’s opponent for the August bout.

The YouTuber has previously said, on a few occasions, that he’s leaving Tommy “in the dust” as he moves forward. So, it remains to be seen if the fight will ever happen.