The Rock praises Logan Paul for WWE debut performance

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has congratulated YouTuber Logan Paul on his first WWE win at WrestleMania 38, saying he’s “very proud.”

On April 2, YouTube Logan Paul made his WWE debut at WrestleMania 38, teaming up with The Miz in a tag-team match against Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

The event was a big one for Paul, who walked out wearing a Pokemon card worth over $5 million that broke the world record for “the most expensive Pokémon card sold in a private auction.”

They ultimately went on to take home the win, much to the delight of fans and supporters who were keen to see how he would perform in the highly-anticipated event.

Logan uploaded a series of highlights from the match on his Instagram page, where friends and fans alike flooded the comments with congratulations and comments about his performance.

Perhaps one of the best compliments was from Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson who certainly seemed pleased with Paul’s performance on the night.

“Very f’n proud of you,” he wrote. “I know the hard work you put in brother.” Johnson’s comment went on to get over 26,000 likes.

Fans loved The Rock’s support for Logan, with one writing, “Now that’s a Huge W.”

After The Miz’s tag-team betrayal at the end of the match, Logan’s younger brother Jake also commented on his Instagram post, writing, “need a new tag team partner?” to which Logan responded, “yes.”

Whether or not he’s actually serious about the suggestion remains to be seen, but it’s clear that there were plenty of fans who are on board with the idea of the Paul brothers joining forces to rival another team.

Now that they’ve seen Logan in action, viewers are no doubt interested in seeing what the YouTuber will get up to next.