Jake Paul vs Andrew Tate boxing match: Everything we know so far

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

YouTube star Jake Paul faced off with controversial internet personality Andrew Tate in a viral video — but are they going to duke it out in the boxing ring? Here’s everything we know so far about this shocking matchup.

Jake Paul is arguably the biggest face in the influencer boxing world right now. Although he isn’t credited with starting the movement (that accolade goes to KSI, Logan Paul, and Joe Weller), he’s certainly taken the reins to make it one of the hottest fads out there.

Boasting a 6-0 record after his latest victory against Anderson Silva, Paul is already looking forward to his next match… and many fans are thinking he could be taking on Andrew Tate in the near future.

On November 10, Paul uploaded a video to Twitter that showed him facing off with inflammatory online commentator Andrew Tate. The video instantly racked up thousands of views and sparked rumors that Tate could be Jake’s next opponent.

Is Jake Paul fighting Andrew Tate?

Thus far, nothing has been confirmed regarding a possible fight between Jake and Tate.

In fact, Jake himself wasn’t sure that Tate would actually accept a bout with either him or his brother, saying in a past podcast episode that the former kickboxer was “scared to get into the ring with one of us.”

That being said, Paul did caption his viral Twitter video with “negotiations,” appearing to hint that these two are in talks for a potential bout.

Jake’s video also comes as a bit of a surprise to fans, who had their eyes set on a fight between Tate and Logan Paul, instead.

Although Logan had previously dismissed any idea of a bout with Tate, he has since changed his tune, and even appeared to be in talks with the controversial internet star in a viral tweet thread.

However, Logan sustained a few injuries after his WWE Universal match against Roman Reigns, claiming he suffered a torn meniscus, MCL, and a possible torn ACL. Considering this, it makes sense that Logan may have been unable to scrap with Tate and is instead passing the opportunity off to his little bro.

For now, it’s uncertain when, or if, these two stars will touch gloves in the boxing ring — but judging by fans’ responses to Jake’s faceoff video, this potential matchup will definitely be one for the ages.