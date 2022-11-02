Logan Paul confirms Andrew Tate fight is actually happening

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

YouTube star Logan Paul has officially confirmed that he’s in talks with Andrew Tate after challenging the controversial internet personality to a match in the UFC.

Andrew Tate may have been ousted from social media, but it looks like the inflammatory content creator has made his way back online if this latest Twitter interaction is anything to go by.

Although Logan had previously decried the idea of fighting Tate over fears of giving the influencer a platform, he changed his stance and called him out during an October 31 episode of Sean O’Malley’s ‘TimboSugaShow’ podcast.

“Why don’t we do something that both of us have never done?” Paul posed. “Clean record. 0 and 0. Let us step into the f**king octagon, brother. An MMA fight, me versus Tate in the UFC.”

(Topic begins at 45:00)

That same day, Andrew Tate took to Twitter to voice his thoughts on the subject, blasting Logan Paul while at the same time remaining open for a fight with him.

“If the terms are fair to both parties, I will fight Logan in the cage and destroy him,” he wrote after comparing Logan to his little brother, Jake, who he praised for “changing the boxing industry for the better.”

Despite the verbal lambasting, Logan seemed thrilled to get this response from Tate, and shot back in an energetic post that he was down for any terms Tate required for their potential bout.

“Holy sh*t this is fantastic,” Logan replied. “I honestly didn’t think you’d take my offer. Literally just got off the phone with our mutual contact and I’m down for your drug test and any other fair terms you want. This is going to happen.”

It’s looking likely that these two will face off in the Octagon — something that both Logan and Jake have been hinting at for the past several weeks, with Logan recently spotted training his kicks in an MMA gym.

That’s not all; Jake also teased that he has a big MMA event coming up “soon” after his jaw-dropping fight with Anderson Silva on October 29.

While nothing is set in stone just yet, it’s looking like Logan has got his sights set on Andrew Tate, making for one of the most explosive influencer-fighting matchups we’ve seen thus far.