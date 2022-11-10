Jake Paul vs Andrew Tate boxing match all but confirmed as “negotiations” begin

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Jake Paul has suggested that he and Andrew Tate are in “negotiations” over a fight after the pair finally came face-to-face in Dubai.

As he’s been getting back inside the boxing ring, Jake Paul has been on the offensive when it comes to the war of words. He’s gone after the likes of KSI, Tommy Fury, and Andrew Tate, as he lines up his next few opponents.

The Problem Child extended his boxing record to 6-0 with a win over Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva at the end of October, and focused more on professional boxers with his post-fight callouts – going after Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

With Jake looking to get back into the ring in early 2023, his battle against pro boxers might be taking a brief hiatus as he’s come face-to-face with Andrew Tate for “negotiations” in Dubai.

Jake Paul and Andrew Tate come face-to-face for “negotiations”

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has been in Dubai as he is making a special guest appearance at the Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather vs Deji fight, and has been sparring with world champion boxer Lawrence Okolie.

Though, on November 10, he set the internet alight when he posted a video of himself and Tate. In the short clip, Jake and the controversial internet personality came to face-to-face, as if they were at a weigh-in for a fight.

The caption on the video simply reads “negotiations,” with Jake’s Most Valuable Promotion brand also being tagged after they posted it on Instagram as well.

A fight between the pair would certainly be interesting, especially given the heated rivalry between the Paul brothers and Tate. Logan has been the one that seemed closest to fighting Tate, but that appears to have changed.

As it stands, Jake hasn’t named his next opponent but he is eager to get back into the ring. So, we’ll just have to wait and see if it will be Tate or somebody else.