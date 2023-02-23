Jake Paul teases MMA debut vs Nate Diaz after Tommy Fury bout

YouTube-boxer Jake Paul has teased Nate Diaz as his next fight after his upcoming bout against Tommy Fury — and even hinted that it could mark his debut into MMA.

Jake Paul is finally facing off against longtime rival Tommy Fury on Sunday, February 26, following two canceled bouts with the British boxer over the last year.

However, ‘The Problem Child’ is already looking forward to his next match… and his forthcoming opponent might also mark a big debut for the younger Paul brother.

A day before his star-studded press conference with Fury (which saw the likes of Devin Haney and Mike Tyson in attendance), Paul appeared on an episode of the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani when he was asked about “where things stand with Nathan Diaz.”

Jake Paul wants fight with Nate Diaz after Tommy Fury bout

According to Jake, things are looking up for this possible matchup and will be his focus directly after he finishes business with Fury.

“I think they’re ready,” Jake said of the possibility. “I’m getting through Sunday and we’re gonna line that one up ASAP. …I think that’s next. I think that’s what the fans want. And that’s who I want. There’s been a lot of talk, back and forth, we’ve said our stuff. But it’s time to get down to business. “

That’s not all; Paul also teased that their fight could take place in the middle of the year, “maybe some time in the summer.”

(Topic begins at 22:25)

He went on to say that he wants to do one boxing match against Diaz, followed by an MMA match — making this his potential debut into the sport after signing with the Professional Fighters League early this year.

This could make up Paul’s schedule for 2023, as KSI has previously said that he plans to fight Jake at the end of the year before retiring.