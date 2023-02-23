KSI claims there is “nothing else” after Jake Paul fight and will retire

YouTube star KSI has revealed that he’s planning on retiring from boxing once he’s fought Jake Paul as he believes he won’t have any reason to continue after that.

When KSI and Jake Paul helped kickstart the YouTube boxing scene back in 2018, it seemed like a matter of time before they’d settle their beef and fight for ultimate bragging rights.

Fast forward to 2023, and that fight has still yet to happen. Both of them are back active in the boxing scene, with Jake preparing to fight Tommy Fury at long last and KSI eyeing up his fourth fight in nine months with a return to the ring in May.

The pair have, though, suggested they could fight each other towards the end of the year in the UK. Nothing has been signed on that front yet, and Jake’s venture into the MMA world does complicate things, but it is KSI’s ultimate end goal.

KSI planning on retiring from boxing after Jake Paul fight

They both appeared on The MMA hour with Ariel Helwani on February 22, with KSI revealing that he plans to expose Jake as a “fraud” and ride off into the sunset once they eventually fight.

“I think he’s a fraud and I’m the guy to expose it,” KSI said, noting that he previously wanted to focus more on his music career – and eventually Prime – when there was talk of him fighting Jake in the past.

“I’m going to come in, box him, knock him out, and go back to doing what I was doing before. It’s legacy, man. I have no reason to continue (after Jake). That it is, I’ve got nothing else.”

As noted, while the pair have said they’re open to fighting in December, nothing has been signed just yet, and there’s still plenty of time to go.