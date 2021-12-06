Jake Paul slams “BS” rumors of rigging boxing fights ahead of Tyron Woodley rematch

YouTube star Jake Paul is hitting back at accusations of “rigging” his boxing matches in the wake of opponent Tommy Fury dropping out of their December 18 fight.

Jake Paul has taken a major leap from being a full-time influencer to stepping into the world of professional boxing, scoring a surprising 4-0 pro record after initially taking out YouTuber Deji in 2018.

Paul has, thus far, remained undefeated; the YouTuber has dropped a retired NBA player, an Olympic mixed martial artist, and, most recently, former five time UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Although he was slated to take on UK boxer Tommy Fury on December 18, the Love Island star pulled out on December 6, citing illness and a broken rib.

Tommy Fury has pulled out of the fight due to a “medical condition” and Tyron Woodley is stepping in for December 18th for the official rematch. pic.twitter.com/t1OFVQQBBt — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 6, 2021

This news comes after a highly-volatile press conference between the two on November 24, where Fury notably accused Paul of “rigging” his fights.

This isn’t the first time Paul has been accused of such; a few weeks prior, MMA fighter Dillon Danis accused the YouTuber of having a ‘no knockout’ clause in the contract for his fight against Tyron Woodley.

Paul hit back at these claims during an interview on the MMA Hour just after news of Fury’s dropout shook the net, reminding fans that such activities were illegal for sanctioned fights and denying the accusations.

“It’s just not true,” he said of the rumors. “It’s completely bulls**t. Of course, all these people are gonna do is discredit me, because when you’re at the top, that’s what happens.”

“I just want to nip the rumors in the bud,” he continued. “All of my fights have been real, are real, and will continue to be real.”

That’s not all; Paul also reminded fans that he’s included a $500,000 knockout clause in his rematch contract with Woodley, should the YouTuber end up hitting the canvas in their December 18 replacement match.