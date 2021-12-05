Austin McBroom teases long-awaited boxing return & wants Jake Paul fight

YouTuber Austin McBroom has said he’ll be back in the boxing game “real soon” with a big announcement coming up, and added that he would “most definitely” fight Jake Paul if they crossed paths.

2021 has been a big year for influencer boxing, with more fans than ever invested in seeing creators like the Paul brothers step into the ring and try their hand at the sport.

June’s ‘Battle of the Platforms’ event turned out to be surprisingly popular, and in the headline fight between the ACE Family’s Austin McBroom and TikToker Bryce Hall, it was ultimately McBroom that ended up taking the win.

The end of the event was shrouded in controversy when he and event organizer Social Gloves were sued after several fighters revealed that hadn’t been paid, but it looks like that isn’t stopping Austin from stepping into the ring once again.

When asked by FightHype if there were to be any more fights in his future, the YouTuber replied: “Yeah, real soon, man. I’ll be back in training camp in the next couple weeks. Big announcement next couple weeks. So everybody stay tuned.”

On the topic of Jake Paul’s upcoming fight with Tommy Fury on December 18, McBroom said that he’s “hoping it’s a good fight,” and in response to whether he would like to fight the youngest Paul brother, added: “Would I want the Jake Paul fight if we crossed paths? Most definitely, yeah.”

“You know, we got some history there, we got some history there, but we’ll see,” he went on to say.

It’s not yet clear what Austin is planning to announce in the coming weeks, but people are already wondering who the YouTuber could be fighting.

With the Paul vs. Fury fight fast approaching and the buzz surrounding it growing, it looks like there will be plenty more influencer boxing events to come over the next year.