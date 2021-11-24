Tommy Fury accuses Jake Paul of “rigging” past fights ahead of December bout

YouTube star Jake Paul will be facing off against UK pro boxer Tommy Fury on December 18 — but Fury claims this will be his opponent’s first “non-rigged” bout thus far.

Jake Paul has risen from a career as a full-time influencer to a professional boxer with a 4-0 record. Taking out the likes of former Olympic mixed martial artists and UFC champions, Paul now has his sights set on Tommy Fury.

Fury, a professional boxer from the United Kingdom, also has his fair share of experience in the limelight, having been a reality TV star on Love Island — but he claims all his fights have been legitimate, as opposed to Paul’s bouts against retired athletes and other YouTubers.

Fury called out Paul during a press conference on November 24, who tuned into the conference via Zoom floating in a Puerto Rico swimming pool, wearing sunglasses and fruit-emblazoned hat.

Pucker up Timmy, it’s time to kiss ur last name and ur family’s boxing legacy goodbye. DEC 18th Im changing this wankers name to Tommy Fumbles and celebrating with Tom Brady. Tickets on sale November 10th!#PaulFury One Will Fall. @MostVpromotions @showtimeboxing @amaliearena pic.twitter.com/IFStMpJul5 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 29, 2021

Tommy Fury slams Jake Paul over “rigged” boxing matches

“When his fights aren’t rigged, he can’t win,” Tommy said. “Let’s be truthful here. When his fights are not rigged, and they’re not set up, he loses. And let’s be honest: I’m not a UFC fighter. I’m not a YouTuber, and I’m not a basketball player, who else you fought, yeah?”

“I’ve been doing this my whole life. Come December 18, you’re gonna have a funny look at the team around you, because they’ve got you into a world of trouble, my friend.”

(Topic begins at 18:20)

Fury made mention of Paul’s previous bouts against YouTuber AnEsonGib and former NBA player Nate Robinson, as well as his latest fight against former five-time UFC champ Tyron Woodley — a match that Paul won by split-decision.

Paul didn’t seem fazed by Tommy’s comments, though, and had a few harsh back-and-forths with Tommy’s father, John Fury, who had several insults to sling along the way.

While Pauls prior bouts haven’t been confirmed as “rigged,” Floyd Mayweather, who notably faced off against Logan Paul in a June exhibition match, suggested their fight wasn’t the real deal: “If it was a real fight, it would’ve been a blowout in the first round.”

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury will kick off on December 18 in Tampa, Florida.