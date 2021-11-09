Jake Paul blasts claims of having “illegal” no knockout clause for previous fights

Jake Paul has hit back at claims from Dillon Danis that he had a ‘no knockout’ clause in the contract for his fight against Tyron Woodley, claiming the MMA fighter is bringing it up for “clout.”

Since first stepping into the boxing ring back in 2018, Jake Paul has fully made his mark on the fighting scene, racking up a 4-0 professional record with multiple knockouts.

His last bout, which came against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, did draw plenty of criticism from viewers and other fighters. Many claimed that Woodley had beaten Paul – especially after a late flurry – but the judges ultimately scored it as a split decision in favor of the social media star.

Jake’s longtime rival Dillon Danis even went as far as claiming on the MMA Hour that the former UFC star had the chance to put the YouTuber on the canvas but didn’t do so as there was a ‘no knockout’ clause in the contract for the fight. Well, Jake has responded to those claims.

Speaking following the launch press conference for his fight with Tommy Fury, Jake blasted the claims about the ‘no KO’ clause, taking shots at his longtime social media rival.

“Look, it’s a bunch of losers trying to make s**t up to get in the headlines,” the social media star said, claiming that Danis and others had done it for the “clout” of being mentioned.“Having a ‘no knockout clause’ in a contract, I’ve never heard of that. It’s highly illegal. I would be in jail.”

He continued: “That’s like rigging a fight. I would be in prison if that was a real thing. It’s all nonsense, it’s all bulls**t and they got exactly what they wanted out of it, which was for people to mention their name.”

As Jake notes, the ‘no knockout’ clause is not a thing in professional bouts – though it has been used in exhibitions before.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr, which Jake was on the undercard for, had a stipulation where the fight was to be stopped if either fighter suffered a nasty cut. Though, that never happened.