Jake Paul says he’s more “important” than big bro Logan Paul

YouTube star Jake Paul has made a major splash in the world of professional boxing… and he says his exploits have “definitely” made him more relevant than his big bro, Logan Paul.

Jake and Logan Paul are two of the net’s most famous influencers, having jumped from the life of full-time content creation to pro combat sports and building NFT empires.

While Logan was once the more prominent of the Paul two brothers, Jake feels he has finally emerged from his older sibling’s shadow in a big way.

It’s safe to say that Jake Paul’s boxing exploits are largely to credit for this. After taking out YouTuber Deji in 2018, Jake has gone on to accrue a 4-0 professional boxing record, having most recently defeated former UFC champ Tyron Woodley in a split-decision victory.

Jake Paul explains why he’s surpassed Logan Paul

With his rematch against Woodley on the horizon, Paul was asked by YouTuber Mike Majlak if he feels his athletic pursuits have officially made him more “important” than Logan… And Jake was confident that he is now the more popular Paul brother.

“Oh wow, that’s a big one to sort of go for,” Jake began. “I’m definitely carrying the weight of the Paul family, for sure. This is sort of my year. It is what it is, you know what I’m saying?”

“But yeah, the answer is yeah, for sure. I’m just going back to back with these super big promotions and billboards and shit all over cities and commercials on TV. The answer is yeah. I’m not trying to be a d**k or anything.”

“No matter what each one of us does, it benefits the other,” he continued. “He’s benefitting off my press and I benefit off his press and his accomplishments.”

(Topic begins at 2:55)

Although it’s clear that Jake feels he’s surpassed his big bro, he’s not lording his current success over Logan, who has most recently teased a massive “virtual project” after a year of traveling. Who knows — maybe this upcoming enterprise will turn the tides between the two siblings, once again.