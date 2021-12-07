Jake Paul explains why Tommy Fury fight won’t happen after Woodley rematch

YouTuber-turned-boxing star Jake Paul has cast doubts on him and Tommy Fury ever squaring off after the Brit pulled out of their fight with an injury, with Jake calling him an “embarrassment.”

For months, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury had been trading online and verbal jabs about each other, covering everything from their respective relationships to boxing skills.

After Fury defeated Anthony Taylor on the undercard of Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley’s first fight, he was lined up to fight the social media star in Florida on December 18th. However, on December 6th, he pulled out due to an injury.

Advertisement

Fans were, of course, left disappointed that two wouldn’t be trading punches in the ring after all the smack talk. Even though Jake is set to fight Woodley in their own long-awaited rematch, many are already looking past it, and wondering if the YouTuber-turned-boxer will give the Fury’s a second chance.

Speaking to Sky Sports following the cancellation, Jake called it “an embarrassment” for the Fury’s, especially after all the talk about how much of a breeze the fight would be for Tommy.

“I question everything about that family. He has never accomplished anything himself. The only reason he is anything is because of his brother,” Jake said, claiming that all of Tommy’s prior opponents were “meant to lose.”

Advertisement

When he touched on the topic of rearranging their fight for 2022, he was unsure about that, saying Tommy did a “terrible job” in promoting it in the first place. “I don’t like them. I don’t like anything to do with the family. They are sketchy, they are shady,” he added. “I don’t see any reason to come back next year and give him a payday.”

Jake claimed that it would be “more fun” for him to leave Tommy behind and move on to other fights, and maybe offer it to him at a later date – though, he wouldn’t increase the fight purse.

Advertisement

At the end of the day, it is the fight game and it’s tough to say never – there is always going to be interest – so, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.