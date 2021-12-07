Logan Paul fans worried after Mike Majlak claims YouTuber’s been on 6-month “bender”

Fans of Logan Paul have grown concerned after Mike Majlak made comments on a podcast suggesting that the YouTube star had been “on a bender” throughout the latter half of 2021.

Mike Majlak has risen through the influencer ranks over the years, and as a co-host of Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, has become one of the biggest names on the internet.

One thing that has landed him in hot water in the past, however, is speaking about Logan without his co-star present.

In an appearance on FaZe Banks’ Mom’s Basement, Mike spoke out about Logan’s support of Harry Styles wearing a dress, causing a rift between the two that since appears to have been sorted.

Now, though, he’s raised the concern of Logan’s fans by suggesting the star has been on a bender throughout the latter half of 2021, while on Bradley Martyn’s podcast Raw Talk.

“He’s been on a pretty significant bender for the past 6 or so months,” Majlak said. “We’ve monitored it, we’ve talked to him to make sure it’s not… he’s working. He’s really working.”

Mike continued, adding that “I’m not saying that he doesn’t need to slow down and start to get a handle on it,” but says that Logan has been working endlessly on a “digital art project” throughout the time period.

Mike later clarified that there were “no drugs” during the supposed bender, but explained that Logan was partaking in “the normalcies of partying” and “just having a good time.”

Logan Paul fans concerned

While Mike and Bradley seem to be joking about the “bender,” fans of Logan are a little more worried.

“We can hate all we want but people suffering addiction desperately need help,” said Maamager on Instagram. “ I wish the best for Logan. if he ever sees this, Logan — you can get help. Please message me or go to an AA / NA meeting.”

In a comment on the same post, one person said “I’m a little worried for Logan tbh.”

There are obviously concerns for Logan’s wellbeing, but given Mike’s openness on his history with addiction and drug abuse, he might be the best person to help Logan should it become a legitimate issue.