Logan Paul spent over $150k on two NFTs that look like Minecraft rocks

YouTube star Logan Paul has been making waves in the NFT game and flexed his latest purchase in the form of two pixelated Minecraft-looking rocks for the low, low price of $155,000.

Logan Paul’s pursuit into Crypto has been a hot topic recently. He announced his own project called ‘CryptoZoo’ for owners to breed, trade, and collect hybrid animal NFTs.

He’s also been getting some ridiculous offers for NFTs he owns, such as a whopping $700,000 offer for his favorite CryptoPunk.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are collectible assets that can be bought and sold for other cryptocurrencies, such as Etherium or Bitcoin.

Now, the influencer has revealed he’s buying rocks… Pixelated NFT rocks, that is, and let’s just say that they’re not exactly eye candy to look at.

“I literally left dinner last night to snag these,” Logan said on Twitter, posting a photo of his latest acquisitions.

Dubbed Rock 65 and Rock 68, the two NFTs look like something out of Minecraft, but without the charm. Their shape slightly resembles The Mooninites from Aqua Teen Hunger Force.

I literally left dinner last night to snag these. $60k and $95k. The first rock NFT on Ethereum @weliketherocks; actually came before the Ether rock. I know it’s ridiculous but it’s digital history and I think they’re pretty cool 😌 pic.twitter.com/0kfELpbyVe — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) August 27, 2021

“$60k and $95k. The first rock NFT on Ethereum; actually came before the Ether rock,” he explained, tagging the We Like the Rocks project.

For his part, however, Logan admitted the whole thing was a bit strange; but, just like how he fought Floyd Mayweather, he’s always down to make history.

“I know it’s ridiculous but it’s digital history and I think they’re pretty cool,” he confessed, adding a relieved emoji.

As far as NFTs go, these are definitely two of the strangest we’ve seen, and at this rate, we could be seeing a lot more weirdness in the near future.