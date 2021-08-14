Jake Paul reveals his boxing “hit list”: Logan, KSI, McGregor, Álvarez, more

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has a few people in his crosshairs. His latest “hit list” of fighters includes Canelo Alvarez and Connor McGregor, while entertaining the idea of KSI and even his brother, Logan Paul.

Jake has been looking to pick things up since his last bout against Ben Askren. His next match will be up against his most formidable foe so far in former MMA champ Tyron Woodley, but the content machine is always looking for his next mountain to climb.

With just about two weeks to go until he goes toe-to-toe with Woodley in the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio on August 29, Jake revealed his hit list for potential opponents after this fight.

Simply publishing an image with a whiteboard, The Problem Child wants to create some havoc for action sports stars including Mexican sensation Canelo Álvarez, among others.

Names on his “hit list” include those he’s tussled on social media with before like Kamaru Usman, who has already unofficially agreed to a date in the ring.

Other top names include either of brothers Nick or Nate Diaz, Tommy Fury, Gervonta Davis, and, of course, Conor McGregor.

As for celebrity YouTube boxing, Jake had a couple of names that have met each other in the ring before: KSI and, maybe, his own brother Logan Paul.

While the Paul brother have gassed up the idea of a fight between the two, Jake has been toying with a potential bout against KSI.

Including Logan, that makes nine potential fights for Jake. With some top-tier fighters only having two or three fights a season, this could be seen as a multi-year commitment from Jake Paul to stay in the world of boxing.

Whether he gets his pick of the litter in terms of potential fights remains unclear, but it doesn’t look like Jake will be backing down from the spotlight for quite some time.