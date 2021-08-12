Jake Paul invites LeBron James to Tyron Woodley boxing match: “Pull up”

YouTube star Jake Paul is gearing up for his boxing match against UFC champ Tyron Woodley on August 29, and one of the NBA’s greatest all-time talents, LeBron James, might be in attendance.

Jake Paul is one of the most bombastic creators on YouTube right now. After breaking into the boxing scene in 2018, the youngest Paul brother has gone on to accrue a 3-0 professional record alongside his fame as an influencer.

It’s safe to say that Paul is putting his job as a YouTuber on the back burner, going full speed ahead on his boxing career to take on his biggest fight yet with five-time UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley at the end of the month.

This marks Jake’s greatest challenge yet. After defeating retired basketball pros and former Olympic athletes, Paul is going head to head with one of the UFC’s biggest stars, who was active in the sport’s professional circuit up until just recently.

To witness this historic moment, Paul is making sure that he’s filling the seats of the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with as many notable athletes as possible… including LeBron James.

During an interview with TMZ, Jake was asked if he’d reached out to LeBron James’ camp to invite him to the match, after the YouTuber had publicly extended an invitation to 14 Olympians from Ohio who’d represented America in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“I think it’s just really cool that this is sort of an Ohio affair,” Jake said. “Not a lot of boxing matches take place in Ohio, let alone Cleveland, so to be able to bring it home and invite everyone from Ohio — I’m trying to get everyone here, from LeBron to MGK.”

Paul went on to say that he hasn’t reached out to LeBron’s team personally just yet; but after being asked what he would say to the Lakers forward if he were listening, he couldn’t help but open his arms in true “Problem Child” fashion.

“LeBron — pull up, baby!” Jake said with a smile. “When I was 12, I came and saw your games. I paid some good money for some front row seats. I was yellin’ at you from the crowds. And so I think it’s only right that you pull up and, y’know, ‘Jake Jake!'” He yelled, pantomiming a cheering fan holding up a sign.

“LeBron, this one’s for the city, man. Pull up.”

Whether or not the King will actually be in attendance remains to be seen — but it certainly would make an already hyped-up event even more eye-catching than before.