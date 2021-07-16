Jake Paul backflips on KSI boxing match plans: “He needs me more”

While they were once at each other’s throats, Jake Paul has confirmed he’s no longer interested in pursuing a fight with British YouTube star KSI.

When the trend of social media boxing started to emerge, KSI was the one leading the charge. His initial series with Logan Paul was among the first high-profile boxing crossovers that spawned various imitations in the years that followed.

Since then, the older Paul brother has gone on to fight boxing’s biggest name in Floyd Mayweather, while Jake Paul has secured knockout wins over athletes of many different backgrounds. The Paul brothers both appear to have their eyes set on bigger spectacles, and are evidently no longer interested in fighting other social media celebrities.

As a result, Jake has revealed that he’s no longer pursuing a fight with KSI, despite their earlier hostility.

Looking past his upcoming match against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, Paul already has his sights set on a “long list of opponents.”

From “the Fury’s” to “the McGregor’s,” the Diaz brothers, and even “the Canelo’s,” Paul is keeping his options open. “I want all the smoke,” he said in a recent Mike Majlak vlog. Majlak asked “What about KSI?” though, and Paul responded: “I think I’m done.”

While it was once a hot rivalry, as the younger Paul brother sought to avenge Logan’s earlier loss to KSI, a fight now appears to be completely off the table.

“He needs me more,” Jake claimed. “I’m getting paid eight figures for fights and he’s coming in and wants $3m-$4m. That was two to three years ago.”

“He’s afraid, let’s be honest. He admitted it in his YouTube video that I’m a better boxer.”

Despite their previous tension, Paul admitted he does still have “respect” for KSI. “I wish him the best. He’s killing it in music. [The idea of a fight] is just over.”