Jake Paul claims Conor McGregor fight could happen within "24 months" - Dexerto

Just days out from his boxing match against Ben Askren, controversial social media celebrity Jake Paul has doubled down on the idea of a potential fight with Conor McGregor in the near future.

In the build to his showdown with wrestling legend Askren, the younger Paul brother hasn’t been afraid to call out anyone and everyone. Despite only having two pro fights under his belt – one against a fellow YouTuber and one against a retired NBA player – Paul appears confident enough to take on MMAs best.

In the pre-fight press conference, Paul looked well beyond his immediate opponent. Having teased McGregor plenty in the past, his name was in focus once again here as the two are “on a road to each other,” according to Paul.

“He’s an A-list celebrity and there are very few fighters who are A-list celebrities. We’ll see what happens,” he said.

Having supposedly put an official offer to McGregor in recent months, nothing ever materialized. The former UFC champ-champ instead went on his octagon return where he fell to Dustin Poirier in their Lightweight rematch.

After losing his first fight back in 12 months, Paul was quick to mock him online. With the trilogy now locked in, Paul “hopes” McGregor rebounds so they can eventually cross paths. “I hope he wins against Dustin so that the fight becomes more exciting.

“He just keeps on taking L’s. I think him fighting me would not only be his money fight, but it would technically be the easiest challenge.” As to when such a scrap might take place, Paul believes it could happen sooner than anyone is expecting.

“We’re a lot closer to a Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor fight than anyone thinks,” he explained. “I think it could happen in the next 24 months.”

Outside of former MMA champs, Paul also has his eyes on more social media stars for future bouts. “There’s a company right now that wants to pay me an absurdly large amount of money to fight an influencer,” he revealed.

As to who that might be, we’ll just have to wait and see. Paul first needs to get through Askren as the two collide on April 17.