Jake Paul roasts Conor McGregor with new fight deal after UFC 257 Poirier loss - Dexerto

Jake Paul roasts Conor McGregor with new fight deal after UFC 257 Poirier loss

Published: 24/Jan/2021 6:37

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Jake Paul Conor McGregor
Wikimedia Commons / Instagram: Jake Paul

Conor McGregor Jake Paul

Jake Paul has jokingly rescinded his $50 million fight offer to Conor McGregor after his shock loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, offering him a measly $10,000 instead.

Jake Paul has been nipping at Conor McGregor’s heels in the weeks leading up to UFC 257, trying to bait the former double-champ into accepting a $50 million fight offer for an exhibition boxing bout.

However, despite his best efforts, it didn’t work. Conor McGregor was too focused on his own endeavors and never acknowledged it, although he tip-toed around the question a few times.

Eventually, he flat-out said he’s not interested in the fight, and it seemed like the idea was dead and buried once and for all. But after Conor McGregor’s shock UFC 257 loss to Dustin Poirier, Jake Paul is at it again. And this time, his original offer is off the table.

Jake Paul Conor McGregor
Jake Paul / Conor McGregor
Jake Paul’s second fight offer adds more insult to injury after Conor McGregor’s UFC 257 loss.

Jake Paul tuned in to watch the main event like millions of other UFC fans. But he had more invested in the fight than the average viewer, and once it was over, it was only a matter of time before he posted a video.

“Hey Conor,” she said, laughing hysterically in a video that he shared on Twitter moments after the loss. “I’ve got ten thousand dollars for you, cash!” He struggled to contain his laughter and kept repeating words. “Oh, you had fifty million dollars,” he added, right at the end. 

It’s obvious that Jake is still up to his usual antics. He’s trying to kick Conor while he’s down. But this time, it might actually work.

Conor’s loss will undoubtedly be a spanner in the works for his UFC plans. However, it means he might be open to lucrative exhibition fight offers once again.

Of course, there’s no way he’d accept the second $10,000 fight offer. But he might consider the initial $50 million one, which is probably what Jake Paul intended. We’ll have to wait and see what happens next.

When will Corpse Husband stream on Twitch? YouTuber looks to new platform

Published: 24/Jan/2021 6:12

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Corpse Husband Twitch
Twitter: Corpse Husband

Corpse Husband

Corpse Husband has found a lot of success on YouTube, but will he ever stream on Twitch? If his recent comments are anything to go by, it sounds like he’s already amassed a strong following on there and is thinking about doing a surprise stream.

Corpse Husband is one of the most successful streamers on YouTube. It happened after his popularity skyrocketed in 2020. However, most fans don’t realize he also has a Twitch channel

It has no content, but he’s still managed to amass more than half a million followers on there. He probably only made it to lock in his name in case he ever switched platforms. However, it raises the question: will he ever stream on it? 

He has no reason to switch permanently, at least for the time being. But that could change if he was offered a lucrative contract. Still, he has pondered the idea of doing a surprise stream.

Corpse Husband logo and Among Us
YouTube: Corpse Husband
Corpse Husband is one of the most popular streamers on YouTube.

Corpse mentioned the idea to his fans when he was playing Among Us live on stream. Initially, it sounded like he was all for it. However, he quickly talked himself out of it, or rather, played it down.

“Someday, I will stream on Twitch,” he said. “I checked it recently, and I had like 600,000 followers for some reason. I might go there to… I wanna have like a chilled… no, I could probably do that now.”

It’s impossible to know whether it was anything more than a passing thought. If it ever did come to fruition, though, it would undoubtedly be a smash hit and potentially break records.

In the meantime, it’s become a talking point among fans. Some are all for it, regardless of whether it’s temporary or permanent. Others are less enthusiastic, and feel like YouTube is his rightful home.

Either way, we’ll have to wait and see what happens. A one-off Twitch stream could be an exciting event. It might even be a good way to test the water. But at the same time, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.