Jake Paul roasts Conor McGregor with new fight deal after UFC 257 Poirier loss - Dexerto

Jake Paul has jokingly rescinded his $50 million fight offer to Conor McGregor after his shock loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, offering him a measly $10,000 instead.

Jake Paul has been nipping at Conor McGregor’s heels in the weeks leading up to UFC 257, trying to bait the former double-champ into accepting a $50 million fight offer for an exhibition boxing bout.

However, despite his best efforts, it didn’t work. Conor McGregor was too focused on his own endeavors and never acknowledged it, although he tip-toed around the question a few times.

Eventually, he flat-out said he’s not interested in the fight, and it seemed like the idea was dead and buried once and for all. But after Conor McGregor’s shock UFC 257 loss to Dustin Poirier, Jake Paul is at it again. And this time, his original offer is off the table.

Jake Paul tuned in to watch the main event like millions of other UFC fans. But he had more invested in the fight than the average viewer, and once it was over, it was only a matter of time before he posted a video.

“Hey Conor,” she said, laughing hysterically in a video that he shared on Twitter moments after the loss. “I’ve got ten thousand dollars for you, cash!” He struggled to contain his laughter and kept repeating words. “Oh, you had fifty million dollars,” he added, right at the end.

AYE @thenotoriousmma INSTEAD OF $50 MILLION I GOT $10,000 for you now😂😂😂 CASH THO!! ALL CASH😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8EfPgvAk97 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 24, 2021

It’s obvious that Jake is still up to his usual antics. He’s trying to kick Conor while he’s down. But this time, it might actually work.

Conor’s loss will undoubtedly be a spanner in the works for his UFC plans. However, it means he might be open to lucrative exhibition fight offers once again.

Of course, there’s no way he’d accept the second $10,000 fight offer. But he might consider the initial $50 million one, which is probably what Jake Paul intended. We’ll have to wait and see what happens next.

