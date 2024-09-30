Jake Paul bashes Mike Tyson’s rule change for super fight with big threat

Jake Paul has hit Mike Tyson with a big threat after claiming that he’s going to Mike’s “playground” with all the rule changes for their fight.

Back in March, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson shocked everyone by announcing that they’d be fighting. The fight was originally meant to happen back in July, however, ‘Iron’ Mike suffered an ulcer flare-up that caused him to miss out.

The pair have since rescheduled for mid-November, with Tyson back in the gym and getting fit again. Both fighters have already stated how confident they are that it goes ahead this time, with Jake not choosing to draft in a backup fighter.

Even though they are hoping to contest the fight under professional rules, there have been some tweaks to the length of the rounds. That, according to Jake, is Mike’s doing.

“You’re the one who wanted eight two-minute rounds,” the ‘Problem Child’ said during the first pre-fight press conference. Well, now he’s punching back at Tyson wanting shorter rounds again.

“It could be to his advantage. I think it’s also smart that he’s doing that. I’m fighting on all of his rules and what he wanted,” the YouTuber-turned-boxer told the Daily Mail.

“He wanted it to be a pro fight. He wanted eight, two-minute rounds. So I’m giving him everything he wants. I’m going to his playground, and I’m going to beat his a*s.”

Jake Paul will face off against boxing legend Mike Tyson live on Netflix in November.

The social media star did admit that Tyson does “look athletic” and “looks strong” when releasing videos from training.

“He’s still wanting to do it, and he believes he can beat my a*s truly behind the scenes,” Jake added.

The 58-year-old will undergo some rigorous pre-fight testing to make sure he is able to step into the ring. Netflix and other promoters are concerned about him.