Ben Askren roasts Jake Paul over bizarre open workout footage - Dexerto

MMA fighter Ben Askren has roasted Jake Paul’s bizarre open workout footage ahead of their highly-anticipated April 17 boxing match.

In recent months, ever since the fight was first announced, there has been a tremendous amount of back and forth between Paul and Askren.

It’s become one of the most talked-about sporting events of the year so far, with many big names hedging their bets on either fighter. Their March press conference even almost came to blows, with Paul shoving Askren, who had put his hand in the YouTuber’s face.

Now, in their open workouts just a few days before the fight, Jake was found doing some rather unique stretching and yoga, rather than the traditional training many would expect.

Not sure if you can consider this an open workout, but it’s what @JakePaul did before #TrillerFightClub on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/2KF9b9Jqn4 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) April 14, 2021

Of course, as you would expect, many people online took this opportunity to mock Jake and make a meme of him — and few people were enjoying it as much as his upcoming opponent.

After his own open workout, which was much more as expected, Ben Askren took to social media to laugh at Jake’s efforts.

Firstly, he posted “leaked footage” of Jake’s training camp footage, which was really just a video of some very active couple’s yoga.

That wasn’t all, though. Askren decided to have a bit more fun and use Jake’s yoga poses against him further.

On his Instagram story, Ben posted an image of Jake’s body, twisted slightly into different shapes, spelling out the words “I SUCK.”

Suffice to say, Askren found the footage just as funny as everyone else did, and he’ll be hoping that the fight itself bears a similar resemblance.

Don’t forget to tune in on Saturday, April 17. It’s bound to be a very interesting fight.