Jake Paul challenges Conor McGregor, Logan Paul & more after boxing win - Dexerto

Jake Paul challenges Conor McGregor, Logan Paul & more after boxing win

Published: 29/Nov/2020 14:38

by Daniel Cleary
jake and logan paul in boxing ring
Jakepaul, Instagram

Jake Paul has already set his sights on new boxing opponents such as Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis and even his brother Logan Paul, after his impressive second round K.O. victory over former NBA star Nate Robinson.

Following the highly anticipated Tyson vs Jones Jr boxing card on November 28, YouTube star Jake Paul came away from the night as one of the biggest winners after his win over Nate Robinson went viral.

The Calabasas-based content creator put on a strong performance in the co-main event with a knockout in the second round, moving to a 2-0 record as a professional boxer, and immediately began issuing challenges for his next bout.

joe rogan interviewing conor mcgregor
UFC
Conor McGregor was one of the fighters Jake Paul challenged to a boxing fight.

During the post-fight interview, Jake Paul revealed that he would soon be looking to take a step up in competition after his time off, even challenging some of the biggest MMA stars in the world.

He explained that he would be interested in taking on Conor McGregor, a two-division UFC champion, as well as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu star and undefeated Bellator fighter, Dillon Danis, who he has had an ongoing feud with.

“I’m taking this seriously,” Paul explained, predicting KO victories over both athletes, “There’s a long list of opponents that I want. Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis, I’m going to knock them both out.”

While many viewers claimed it could be too soon for Jake to take on life-long fighters, he also shared a list of other content creators he’d like to meet in the ring, including his brother Logan Paul and YouTube rival KSI.

“There’s my brother, there’s KSI on the line, Austin McBroom.” he admitted, “I want to be in this sport a long time. I’m in love with it, so why not.”

KSI was quick to respond to the challenge, claiming that he was not impressed with Jake’s performance on the night, even though he had earned multiple knockdowns during the bout.

Whether he will get to fight any of these stars in the coming months remains unclear, but he has certainly generated a lot of hype around his name following his impressive win.

TikTokers slam paparazzi for “stalking” Charli D’Amelio & Chase Hudson

Published: 29/Nov/2020 13:29

by Connor Bennett
Charli D'Amelio and Chase Hudson hugging by an ice rink
Instagram: CharliDAmelio

A number of TikTok stars have hit out at paparazzi, asking them to stop “stalking” Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson after a video of them at the airport was uploaded to YouTube. 

With the success of TikTok around the globe, a number of creators like Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Addison Rae, and Bryce Hall have become stars thanks to their viral videos. 

However, the fame and popularity that social media brings, fans want to know more. They’re desperate for updates on relationships, where their favorite stars are living, and how they’re getting on away from the TikTok videos. 

Many of TikTok’s stars will conduct interviews with paparazzi and other media outlets on a regular basis, but one has come under fire from TikTokjers for apparently “stalking” Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson. 

Charli D'Amelio speaks to the camera during a video.
YouTube: Charli D'Amelio
Charli D’Amelio is TikTok’s biggest star, and garners the most attention.

Kevin Wong posted a video of Charli and Chase reuniting at LAX. However, it didn’t go down well with some of the pair’s fellow TikTok stars. 

“You’re taking stalking to a new level. Give them some privacy,” Hype House founder Thomas Petrou said. He also added a simple message, asking Wong to stop as well. 

Additionally, Mia Haywood and Bryant Eslava posted similar messages as Petrou. “Did you really follow them to the airport? Chill with that,” said Mia. “Damn, this is too far Kevin,” added Bryant. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by tiktokinsiders <3 (@tiktokinsiders)

Wong responded with a comment of his own, claiming that he was already at the airport waiting for somebody else, and hadn’t actually followed the D’Amelio’s anywhere. 

“I was already at LAX waiting for someone to show up, then I saw a big white Rolls Royce drive around and saw Mr D’Amelio & Charli,” he said. 

Neither of Charli or Chase have responded to the drama themselves, and it might just be a case of others fighting the battle for them. 

We’ll just have to wait and see if any similar responses come up in the future, or if the pair decide to respond themselves.