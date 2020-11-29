Jake Paul challenges Conor McGregor, Logan Paul & more after boxing win - Dexerto

Jake Paul has already set his sights on new boxing opponents such as Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis and even his brother Logan Paul, after his impressive second round K.O. victory over former NBA star Nate Robinson.

Following the highly anticipated Tyson vs Jones Jr boxing card on November 28, YouTube star Jake Paul came away from the night as one of the biggest winners after his win over Nate Robinson went viral.

The Calabasas-based content creator put on a strong performance in the co-main event with a knockout in the second round, moving to a 2-0 record as a professional boxer, and immediately began issuing challenges for his next bout.

During the post-fight interview, Jake Paul revealed that he would soon be looking to take a step up in competition after his time off, even challenging some of the biggest MMA stars in the world.

He explained that he would be interested in taking on Conor McGregor, a two-division UFC champion, as well as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu star and undefeated Bellator fighter, Dillon Danis, who he has had an ongoing feud with.

“I’m taking this seriously,” Paul explained, predicting KO victories over both athletes, “There’s a long list of opponents that I want. Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis, I’m going to knock them both out.”

After knocking out former NBA star Nate Robinson tonight, @jakepaul says he wants @TheNotoriousMMA and/or @dillondanis next and predicts he’d knock both out. (📽 @triller) pic.twitter.com/eubdl9j3kE — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 29, 2020

While many viewers claimed it could be too soon for Jake to take on life-long fighters, he also shared a list of other content creators he’d like to meet in the ring, including his brother Logan Paul and YouTube rival KSI.

“There’s my brother, there’s KSI on the line, Austin McBroom.” he admitted, “I want to be in this sport a long time. I’m in love with it, so why not.”

I mean what fighter with this big of a platform is calling out Mcgregor? ITS GONNA HAPPEN. YOU WILL ALL SEE. @AudieAttar

I’ll call you this week — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 29, 2020

KSI was quick to respond to the challenge, claiming that he was not impressed with Jake’s performance on the night, even though he had earned multiple knockdowns during the bout.

Whether he will get to fight any of these stars in the coming months remains unclear, but he has certainly generated a lot of hype around his name following his impressive win.