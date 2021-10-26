Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz is ‘confirmed’ says former UFC fighter

Jake Paul’s next boxing opponent may have been confirmed by former UFC fighter Josh Thomson, who claimed that Nate Diaz will be taking on the YouTube sensation.

Ever since Jake Paul scored a split-decision victory over Tyron Woodley to improve to 4-0, fans have been wondering who The Problem Child would be taking on next. Despite reports that he’d be duking it out with Tommy Fury, Paul has since said he’s looking at other adversaries.

One such foe is Nate Diaz, who Josh Thompson says is ready to leave the UFC and will be throwing fists with Jake Paul next.

Advertisement

Speaking on the Weighing In podcast, Thompson explained what the future holds for both combatants.

(segment starts at 1:45:37)

Josh Thompson claims Nate Diaz vs Jake Paul is confirmed

“I want you guys all to know this. He’s leaving the UFC and he’s fighting Jake Paul. Just stop, okay?” he revealed. “This is his last fight. He’s not fighting in the UFC anymore. He’s gonna fight and he’s gonna fight Jake Paul.”

Read More: UFC legend explains how Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz can finally happen

Jake Paul has previously gone on record saying he’s very interested in fighting Diaz, even more so than a bout with Connor McGregor.

According to Thompson, Diaz is just trying to get a fight and be finished with MMA, noting that a boxing match against Jake Paul would be quite lucrative.

Advertisement

Although John McCarthy said he had heard the same things, he brought up a possible trilogy between Diaz and McGregor, Thompson simply shook his head, saying that McGregor doesn’t have the same type of draw anymore.

“I think Nate’s going to leave and fight Jake Paul in boxing. He can probably make anywhere from ten to fifteen million to make that one fight,” he noted. “If he can fight one time in boxing against someone he has a lot more experience than.”

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for both fighters and if this boxing match really does come to fruition.