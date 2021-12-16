Jake Paul flexes $500,000 ‘Most Valuable Boxer’ belt before Tyron Woodley rematch

Jake Paul is set to face off against Tyron Woodley in his first-ever boxing rematch — and he’s making sure he enters the ring in style.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is widely known for his bombastic personality, especially when it comes to his budding career in combat sports.

The self-proclaimed ‘Problem Child’ commissioned a $100k likeness of KO’d Conor McGregor on a chain, and even purchased a giant, walking robot to give fans a taste of ‘Reel Steel’ on fight night.

However, his latest flex isn’t something anyone expected — and it’s far more expensive than boxing enthusiasts could have predicted.

Jake Paul reveals $500k boxing belt

On December 16, the day of the official press conference for his upcoming rematch against Woodley, Paul showed off a $500,000 custom boxing belt on his Instagram page.

We’re not sure what he won, exactly, to earn such a pricey token but the YouTuber claims it’s a ‘Most Valuable Boxer’ belt, a reference to his promotion company, ‘Most Valuable Promotions.’

Calling the belt his “Christmas present,” Paul said the accessory contains “a Hermes Birkin bag sewed into the side, as well as a diamond Cartier and Rolex watch.”

The luxury belt was hand-painted by artist Alec Monopoly, a well-known street artist hailing from New York City, and features a slew of bright colors and paint splatters to give it a unique vibe.

The reveal of this belt follows a statement from Paul during his open workout a day prior, where the boxer teased wearing the “never before seen… the most expensive fight trunks in the history of boxing.”

Saying he had a “couple more surprises” for viewers come fight night, there’s no telling what the ‘Problem Child’ has up his sleeve next… but fans are hopeful it’s a thrilling performance in the ring against Woodley.