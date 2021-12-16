Jake Paul teases “most expensive fight trunks” in history for Tyron Woodley fight

Jake Paul has revealed that he’s planning on wearing the “most expensive fighting trunks in the history of boxing” for his upcoming rematch with Tyron Woodley on December 18.

Although YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul was originally set to step into the ring with Tommy Fury, the lineup was abruptly changed in early December when Fury had to pull out of the fight due to an injury.

He was replaced by Paul’s former opponent Tyron Woodley to set up what has become their long-anticipated rematch after the YouTuber scored a split decision victory in their August fight.

Paul even upped the stakes this time by offering Woodley an extra $500,000 if he manages to knock him out.

And it seems he’s pulling out all the stops for the day of the fight itself on December 18, revealing in a December 15 interview that he has an exciting outfit planned for the event.

“I got a couple more surprises for you guys on fight night,” he explained. “Maybe my fight trunks are gonna be never before seen, the most expensive fight trunks in the history of boxing, so I’m excited to prevail those.”

However, the youngest Paul brother is keeping tight-lipped about what exactly makes these shorts so expensive, so fans will have to wait until the fight itself to find out what Jake has planned.

Regardless of the outcome of his rematch with Woodley, it looks like Paul has got plenty planned for his career in boxing, and has even teased potential future fights with the likes of Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor, and Canelo Álvarez.

Woodley even suggested that he deserves a $1 million bonus for the fight, saying that he “saved the f**king card” because “all these people would have wasted their time, their training camp, their coaches…”

With such a last-minute change to the lineup, the outcome of the rematch is impossible to predict, leaving viewers eager to tune in for the big event on December 18.