Jake & Logan Paul blasted by Tyson Fury after Tommy Fury fight cancelation

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury took aim at Logan and Jake Paul following the announcement that his brother Tommy was pulling out of the fight with the YouTube star.

With Jake Paul on the ascendancy in the boxing world, he’s traded verbal and online blows with plenty of combat sport stars. Though, his rivalry with the Fury family has gotten more personal than most, especially with Tommy Fury.

For months, the pair have gone back and forth across social media, and after Tommy picked up a win on the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley undercard, he was in line to fight Jake.

Jake and Tommy were supposed to finally square off on December 18 in Tampa, Florida, but the Brit had to pull out of the bout due to medical reasons. Jake has, naturally, questioned if he had to pull out, which has sparked a bit of ire from Tyson Fury.

The heavyweight boxing king has been inserted into the Jake vs Tommy beef, not only helping his brother prepare for the fight, but also threatening to ‘backhand’ both Jake and his brother Logan Paul during the pre-fight build-up.

With the fight now shelved, he had some choice words for the Paul brothers yet again. “Jake Paul can go suck a d**k for all I care. P**sy,” he told Behind the Gloves when asked about the fight being called off.

He also dragged Logan into things, adding: “Him and his brother are sh**house p**sies and could never live in my world because they’re f**king b**ches at the end of the day.”

Tyson also noted that he’s not overly fussed by the fight not being rearranged, saying that you’ve got to “let them do what they’ve got to do.”

Jake himself has dismissed claims that he’s looking to rearrange the fight once he’s dealt with Tyron Woodley in their rematch, claiming it’d be more fun to leave Tommy “in the dust” as he moves forward.