IShowSpeed fighting KSI? YouTubers mock Andrew Tate vs Jake Paul fight teaser

Internet stars IShowSpeed and KSI posted a cheeky video poking fun at the faceoff between Andrew Tate and Jake Paul as rumors of a bout between the two personalities continue to rise.

YouTube-boxer Jake Paul has just come off his successful bout against MMA legend Anderson Silva — but fans are already eyeing his next possible opponent.

On November 10, Paul unexpectedly posted a video of himself facing off with controversial online commentator and former kickboxer Andrew Tate, appearing to tease that “negotiations” were underway for a potential match.

Jake’s video instantly went viral, sparking speculation that these two might be touching gloves in the near future… but, of course, it also prompted some memes along the way.

Is KSI fighting IShowSpeed?

More specifically, Jake Paul’s ultimate rival, KSI, poked fun at the video in a hilarious parody of the clip alongside fellow YouTuber IShowSpeed.

Speed uploaded a clip to Twitter on November 11 where he faced off with KSI in a similar style to Jake and Tate’s video — albeit a little more chaotic, as Speed growled at KSI, whose eyes went wide in confusion.

That’s not all, though; Speed may have actually been teasing a fight with KSI, or at least hinting that he’ll be on the upcoming Misfits 4 boxing event, which is coming up in January 2023.

Fans have noted that two are close friends and are unlikely to face off in the ring, though.

For now, it’s still unclear who is fighting on the mysterious Misfits boxing card, but KSI has said that Logan Paul — a popular pick for the event — is unlikely to participate due to several injuries he sustained during his fight against Roman Reigns.