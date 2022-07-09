Internet goes wild after DoorDash glitch gives customers free food

Shay Robson . 3 hours ago

A DoorDash glitch accidentally gave customers their order for free, and the internet went absolutely wild as many as took full advantage.

A glitch in the system accidentally gave unsuspecting hungry customers the thrill of a lifetime. Whether they were buying lunch for work, or a late-time evening meal, many were able to take advantage of a bug that allowed them to receive their order for free on DoorDash.

It’s fair to say the internet went pretty wild, and some took the opportunity to order as much food as they could. Others ordered the entire stock of alcohol from stores, with one order having over 100 bottles of spirits.

Unsplash Alongside Uber Eats, DoorDash is one of the go-to food delivery apps in North America.

July 8 could be described as an opportunity of a lifetime for many. A series of posts across Twitter showed hungry customers taking full advantage and getting their DoorDash order for free — all caused by a glitch.

Twitter user ItsJB23_ shared an order of 127 bottles of alcohol which would typically cost close to $6.5k being placed on the app. However, the bug allowed customers to just simply use expired payment methods to avoid being charged.

Other tweets revealed that fast-food chains such as McDonald’s and Wingstop had entire tables full of orders ready to be picked up by drivers. “Ain’t going be a wing left in Chicago with this DoorDash glitch going on,” tweeted Cameron_773.

With likely thousands of orders being placed, it’s unsurprising that restaurants and fast food chains would be so backed up.

As mentioned by others, knowingly using this glitch could potentially lead to serious consequences if DoorDash decides to pursue abusers for the money. So it’s probably best off not to attempt it.