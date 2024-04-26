Jake Paul is getting clowned for his new “Castaway” hairstyle

Jake Paul debuted a new hairstyle on social media, prompting a cohort of both fans and critics to roast him just months before his boxing match with Mike Tyson.

Boxer and entrepreneur Jake Paul, 27, revealed a new hairstyle in a photo dump to Instagram on April 26. Though one of Jake’s last IG posts featured him and his girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam, celebrating their first anniversary on April 12, his appearance changed tremendously in his latest photos.

Most fans of Jake can recognize him by his short blonde locks and chin strap beard, but in his newest photos, he debuted long, curly blonde hair, prompting fans to roast him for his new style.

“Bro looking like blonde Bob Ross,” joked one. “Get a haircut and beard trim, starting to look like Tom Hanks in Castaway,” added another.

Others speculated if his hair growth was real or if it was a wig. “Damn, how fast does your hair grow?” asked one fan. “Dude wishes he could grow hair like that,” said another.

Some viewers also added their support for his upcoming fight against Mike Tyson, whom he confirmed in the caption of his IG post that he was “locked in… training to fight.” “Let’s go champ,” one fan said. “Jake will win!” added another.

Jake’s boxing match against Mike is scheduled to take place on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. In an episode this April of Jake’s podcast ‘BS w/ Jake Paul,’ he explained that he was “nervous” for his upcoming match, but he was ‘excited’ by that same nervousness that continues to keep him “motivated.”

“It excites me that I have my toughest, craziest, and most powerful opponent to date. And the challenge of going up to heavyweight is kind of fun,” Jake said on his podcast.

Despite Jake facing the legendary “Iron Mike” in the coming months, he also said in his IG caption that he was “living that island life” and that he was working on a “new project launching soon.”

There have been no details at this time of writing of what his “new project” entails. But when it comes to the “Problem Child,” you just never know.