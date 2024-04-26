Woman makes “real life GTA” escape from tow truck as they chase her car

A woman barely escaped the tow truck as it chased her car down in a packed parking lot.

TikTok account ‘hoodlum,’ who is followed by 3.2M fans, reposted a video that originated from Marissa Myrick. Though the post is from early this April, Hoodlum’s recent repost of a woman escaping from the repossession tow truck has received 5.2M views and counting.

During the viral video, Marissa can be heard cheering for the woman, “Drive off, drive off, drive off! Go, go, go, go, go!” she yelled to the woman as she backed her car out of the packed parking lot like a “real life GTA [grand theft auto]” scene.

Article continues after ad

The driver, who was being chased down by the tow truck, reversed her car rapidly, but that didn’t stop the tow truck from backing up just as fast to try and get her car onto the back of their truck.

Article continues after ad

“Go b*tch go!” Marissa continued to yell as the driver sped off and away from the tow truck, which ultimately gave up on their chase — likely because it was unsafe to follow the reckless driver who was escaping them.

Viewers of the viral video since reacted by calling out the tow truck for continuing to follow the driver. “The audacity of the tow truck to even keep going,” wrote one. “The fact that he chased her is crazy!” said another.

Article continues after ad

Other viewers commented on the astounding effort the tow truck driver put into their job. “He takes his job too serious lmao,” said one. “This was personal for that tow truck driver,” said another.

Some viewers also praised Marissa for ‘hyping’ the driver up. “It’s the support for me. From complete strangers. I love it. Bc I be cheerin to,” wrote one person.

Though the driver did end up being able to speed off from getting her car towed, it is unknown why the repossession truck was after her in the first place. However, late car payments may have played a role in the whole situation.

Article continues after ad