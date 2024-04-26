Kourtney Kardashian unfollows Charli D’Amelio on Instagram after Landon Barker breakup

After years of supporting each other, Kourtney Kardashian unfollowed TikTok star Charli D’Amelio on Instagram, sparking theories from fans as to why she seemingly decided to give Charli the boot.

On April 25, Instagram account ‘teatotalk’ reported that reality star Kourtney Kardashian unfollowed TikToker Charli D’Amelio on Instagram.

Kourtney and Charli’s friendship can be traced back to 2022 when Charli dated Landon Barker, son of Kourntey’s husband, Travis Barker. In July 2023, Charli even appeared on Kourtney’s family’s hit show on Hulu, The Kardashians.

Despite Charli and Landon breaking up in February of this year, Charli and Kourntey shared their support for each other during the couple’s relationship. When Charli won Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars, Kourtney and Travis were in the live crowd to cheer her on throughout her journey. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight after a DWTS performance, Charli even referred to them as her “friends and family.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Instagram: charli_and_landon Charli D’Amelio and her ex-boyfriend Landon Barker

And in September 2023, when Kourtney had fetal surgery, Charli caught up with People where she expressed her happiness for Kourtney and Travis. “I’m so excited for them. I think everyone is just happy to see them happy,” she said.

Though Kourtney and Charli seem to be on the outs with each other, it is unknown at this time why Kourtney unfollowed Charli on Instagram. However, fans of the two have their speculations.

“I mean personally, I don’t want my stepmom following my ex,” one fan wrote, as Charli and Landon broke up earlier this year.

Many others agreed that the unfollow was prompted by Charli and Landon parting ways. “Not surprised,” said one. “Well everyone saw that coming,” agreed another.

Article continues after ad

Charli isn’t the only famous TikToker whom Kourtney can be linked back to. In 2020, Kourtney and Addison Rae began their viral friendship after Kourntey’s son Mason Disick expressed his affinity for her TikTok videos.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: kourtney_and_addison Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae

The two grew close quickly, as Addison was featured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2021. They became so close, that fans started to speculate that they were a couple. Kourtney also featured in a cameo for Netflix’s ‘He’s All That,’ a 2021 film that Addison starred in.

Though Kourtney and Addison appear to still be friends, at this time, it seems as if Kourtney doesn’t want anything to do with Charli. However, Charli still follows Kourtney on Instagram. Only time will tell if she responds to the reality star’s decision to give her the ax.