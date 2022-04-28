Ibai reaches 10 million Twitch followers as Spanish streamers dominate site

Spanish Twitch star Ibai has reached a jaw-dropping 10 million followers on the streaming platform as other Spanish-speaking stars continue to rise to the top.

Although Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has long been hailed as the king of Twitch, his title might be in jeopardy. Spanish-speaking streamers Auronplay and Rubius are hot on his heels, turning the long-standing tides on the platform in a huge way.

This trend isn’t a new one; last year, it was noted that Spanish streamers Ibai and auronplay were also making huge waves on the site, with Ibai gaining a huge 754,177 follower increase in September 2021, alone.

Now he’s making even bigger waves, as the streamer just celebrated reaching a massive follower milestone.

Ibai celebrates 10 million follower Twitch milestone

On April 28, 2022, Ibai announced via Twitter that he’d reached a whopping 10 million followers.

“10 MILLION ON TWITCH!” Ibai wrote, commemorating the monumental occasion. “There are only six other channels in Twitch history with this figure. What f**king nonsense is this. I LOVE YOU. LITTLE KISSES.”

10 MILLONES EN TWITCH ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Solo hay otros seis canales en la historia de Twitch con esta cifra. Qué jodida barbaridad es esto. OS QUIERO. BESITOS. pic.twitter.com/wm39GIEHrl — Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) April 28, 2022

Ibai is currently the seventh most-followed broadcaster on Twitch, rubbing shoulders with the likes of FPS legend shroud and Overwatch star xQc (who recently broke a major viewership record, himself).

Ibai’s 10 million follower personal record follows some of his huge accomplishments on the site — who could forget his bombastic, fireworks-filled New Year’s stream with TV host Ramón García or his viral boxing match that accrued over 1.5 million views.

Ibai’s recent follower milestone comes hot on the heels of achievements from his fellow Spanish streamers Auronplay and Rubius, who boast 12 million and 11.7 million followers, respectively.

With Ibai being the latest addition to the millionaires club, it seems as though Spanish-speaking streams are just on the cusp of a potentially major breakthrough on Twitch as they continue to dominate the global streaming platform.