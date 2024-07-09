How to watch Ibai’s La Velada 4: Start time, stream, fights & more

Twitch superstar Ibai is bringing his La Velada Del Año back for a fourth installment, so here’s everything you need to know about what’s going down.

Over the last few years, Twitch streamers have been trying to outdo each other with events, but they all pail in comparison to Ibai. The Spanish streamer has started Kings League – a football league with some of the biggest legends in the game, hosted his Balloon World Cup, and several boxing events.

The boxing events – La Velada Del Año (The Night of the Year) – are the ones that bring in the most attention.

These cards have included fights between some of the biggest European streamers around, and this year is set to be no different, with a number of Spanish content creators being involved.

La Velada 4: What time does it start?

This year, La Velada Del Año 4 will take place on July 13 and a pre-show will get underway at 4:30 pm CEST/3:30 PM BST/10:30 am EST and 7:30 am PST. The main event starts 90 minutes later, with the whole thing lasting around eight hours. So, strap in for a long night.

It’ll be broadcast live from the Santiago Bernabeu, the home of Real Madrid, and if the previous years are anything to go by, the 80,000-capacity stadium will be packed to the rafters.

How to watch La Velada 4

Speaking of the broadcast, you’ll be able to watch the whole thing live on Ibai’s Twitch channel.

Previous events have broken Twitch records for the highest concurrent viewership, so, you may play a part this year too.

La Velada 4: Fight card & fighters

As for who’ll be getting in the ring, there’ll be a few different fights. That includes a 10-man ‘King of the Ring’ bout where fighters will compete to try and earn points. Of course, the fighter with the most points wins.

There is also a two-versus-two fight and one-on-ones. You can find all of the fights below:

Plex vs El Mariana

Shelao vs Virusz

Zeling and Nissaxter vs Amablitz and Alana

Carrera vs Agustin51

La Cobra vs Guanyar

King of The Ring

On top of that, there will be music from David Bisbal, Julieta Venegas, Bizarrap, Young Miko, Nicki Jam, Anuel, Will Smith, and Paulo Londra. Yes, the Will Smith, so there is something for everyone.

Previous events have seen some big surprises too, like Rubius calling out xQc for a fight. So don’t be surprised if a few of Twitch’s biggest names show up unannounced.