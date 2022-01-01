Twitch star Ibai Llanos brings in the new year in style with huge fireworks display

Twitch star Ibai Llanos elevated his New Years setup massively, bringing 2022 in style at Madrid’s famous Puetra del Sol with his own “Las Campanadas con Ibai” stream. The Spanish streamer put on a huge fireworks display, with millions tuning in for it on Twitch.

2022 is slowly being called in across the globe, but few Twitch streamers will be putting on a New Year’s display like the enigmatic Ibai Llanos.

The Spanish Twitch star went all out for his “Las Campanadas con Ibai” event, with the three-hour stream from Madrid’s famous Puerta del Sol having the same broadcast quality as a New Year’s production in Times Square.

Standing with the clock tower in the background, Ibai brought on numerous guests to recap his own electric 2021 ⁠— including when he broke 1.5 million viewers with his boxing event back in May.

Amigos y amigas se viene una noche muy especial CAMPANADAS 2022 UN RETUIT Y ENTREN VAMOS A POR TI 2022https://t.co/cL2WMcjsI6 pic.twitter.com/w4rq4Ft1xL — Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) December 31, 2021

Those weren’t the only moments. The Spanish personality held a mini-concert in his studio, went through memes with his panel of guests, and more across the three-hour wait.

He also got messages from popular Spanish-speaking streamers to play across the broadcast, including one from David ‘TheGrefg’ Canovas Martinez just before the clock struck midnight in Madrid.

Then, once it did, Ibai Llanos also brought out the big guns for his Spanish viewers by bringing back popular TV host Ramón García ⁠— who did the New Year’s countdowns in his heyday ⁠— to ring in 2022 in style.

The clock behind Ibai, with “Feliz 2022” written just underneath, lit up in fireworks when midnight ticked over. The massive pyrotechnics display went on for over a minute, lighting the sky up in an array of reds, blues, and whites.

He wasn’t the only broadcaster there, with national TV having adjacent booths, but it’s a big claim for a Twitch streamer to be in the prime slot on the big day.

Qué grande eres, Ramón. La historia de la pajarita de hoy. pic.twitter.com/LqRpbflfCW — Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) December 31, 2021

Over 800,000 Twitch viewers watched the display at prime time, with 2.2 million viewers tuning in throughout the broadcast, making it one of the biggest streams of all time. TheGrefg still holds the record of over 2.5 million concurrent viewers, set in January 2021.

Ibai thanked his fans after wrapping up for the night, before wishing them a Happy New Year again on Twitter. However, the Spanish star has also set a high bar for 2022, and he’ll be gunning for that record come this time next year.