Spanish Twitch streamer Ibai smashes 1 million viewers ahead of boxing event - Dexerto

Spanish Twitch star Ibai smashed a Twitch milestone after his channel quickly garnered over 1 million viewers ahead of his ‘La Velada Del Año’ YouTube boxing event.

Twitch’s all-time concurrent viewer record for a single stream came courtesy of TheGrefg ahead of his Fortnite Icon series skin reveal at 2,298,485 peak audience. At the time, Gregf actually broke his own record of about 660,000 for the Fortnite Galactus event.

Spanish streamers have been able to destroy records on the platform, and now the latest YouTube boxing event has propelled Ibai’s name on the all-time list.

While he didn’t quite surpass TheGregf’s record, Ibai has amassed 1,502,295 active viewers, according to Twitch data site SullyGnome.

Ibai was about 800,000 viewers shy from his fellow Spaniard, but he officially became only the second Twitch streamer to crack 1 million in peak viewership.

He joins his countryman at the top of an enormous Twitch mountain. The next closes would be Ninja for his 2018 Fortnite stream when he teamed up with music artist Drake.

That stream was short of 1 million viewers by getting about 635,000 viewers – a huge accomplishment on its own.

But Ibai’s La Velada Del Año, which featured YouTubers Reven, The Millor, Future, Bullfighter, Mister Jägger, and By Viruzz facing off in three bouts, was enough to crack seven-digits worth of views.

What’s next for Ibai?

The Twitch milestone might have gotten a bump in traction when Ibai tweeted out that he would get into the ring in the next boxing event.

Habrá pelea el 26 de mayo de 2022. pic.twitter.com/CspPTsgAIM — Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) May 26, 2021

“If today we reach 1 million viewers at some point in the live stream,” he proposed. “I personally promise to organize another evening on May 26, 2022 and fight myself.”

Of course, that number was easily broken on the day of the fight, and he later confirmed that he was going to put the gloves up himself.

Ibai says he already has “a couple of rivals” that he’s thinking about challenging.

While it should be a while until we get more information, people are already speculating on a potential bout between the only two streamers in Twitch’s 1 Million Club.