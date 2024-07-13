Spanish Twitch streamer Ibai has broken his own viewership record during his La Velada Del Año 4 boxing event, peaking at over 3.7 million viewers before the main event even started.

Ibai is one of the biggest creators on the platform and currently holds the top three spots for most watched Twitch streams in history, beating the next biggest streamer by over a million concurrent viewers.

The fourth edition of Ibai’s La Velada Del Año has reached a current viewership peak of 3.7 million and continues to climb. La Velada Del Año translates to The Night of the Year, and it’s certainly living up to that name.

This surpasses his previous record from 2023 when he hosted La Velada Del Año 3, which topped out at just under 3.5 million viewers.

The official Twitch X account congratulated Ibai on breaking the record for the most-watched stream and praised the community he had built.

“Ibai and the Spanish-speaking community made history one more time. You are legends of the internet,” said Twitch.

These numbers are in addition to the thousands that are attending the event in person, adding to the magnitude of Ibai’s influence in the boxing and streaming scene.

Streamers worldwide are competing against each other in an event that has drawn interest from international audiences. The lineup features both two-versus-two fights and one-on-one battles, and you can catch up on the results in our full La Velada Del Año 4 hub.

In addition to the creators participating in the event, other celebrities are also attending. Musical performances will feature artists such as David Bisbal, Julieta Venegas, Bizarrap, Young Miko, Nicki Jam, Anuel, Will Smith, and Paulo Londra.

Ibai has expanded beyond the boxing scene with his involvement in esports, particularly in League of Legends.

He partnered with the Spanish esports organization KOI to fund their efforts in the LEC, regularly co-streaming to support the team. However, at the end of 2023, the organization had a falling out with Infinite Reality, resulting in the brand reverting from KOI back to just Rogue.