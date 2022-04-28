Twitch streamers fight for 70% sub revenue split ahead of rumored changes

Twitch streamers have begun campaigning for a 70% revenue split following reports that the Amazon-owned streaming platform is considering massive changes to its partnership program and subscription revenue.

A recent report by Bloomberg has suggested that Twitch is considering major changes to its partner program, advertisements, and subscription revenue that’ll all potentially hit the platform this summer.

Additionally, the popular streaming platform is also considering lifting its exclusivity requirement in their contracts, which would allow streamers to broadcast on both Twitch and other platforms at the same time.

However, streamers aren’t exactly sold on the proposed ideas, and although these changes reported by Bloomberg may not be implemented at all, they have begun campaigning for an increase in the subscription revenue split across the board from 50% to 70%.

Twitch’s partner program offers exclusive contracts to those at the very top, which may sometimes include a better revenue share rate from 50% to 70%, contracted hours, and much more.

However, the rest of the platform’s broadcasters have banded together with their campaign to get a 70% split for subscription revenue across the board amid the reports that Twitch is considering lowering the split for its top streamers to 50%.

“Give all Twitch creators 70% revenue split,” said streamer TheMavShow, which started a movement in the community.

GIVE ALL TWITCH CREATORS 70% REVENUE SPLIT GIVE ALL TWITCH CREATORS 70% REVENUE SPLIT GIVE ALL TWITCH CREATORS 70% REVENUE SPLIT GIVE ALL TWITCH CREATORS 70% REVENUE SPLIT GIVE ALL TWITCH CREATORS 70% REVENUE SPLIT GIVE ALL TWITCH CREATORS 70% REVENUE SPLIT — TheMavShow (@TheMavShow) April 27, 2022

“OnlyFans pays out 80%. Patreon 90%. YouTube 70%. Twitch is the only creative platform that takes such a huge cut and you must reach $100 in revenue (after split) before they’ll even pay you. Stop taking so much from creators,” said one Twitter user.

@twitch @twitchsupport Onlyfans pays out 80%. Patreon 90% Youtube 70%. #Twitch is the only creative platform that takes such a huge cut. Must reach $100 in revenue (AFTER split) before they'll even pay you. Stop taking so much from #creators & #smallstreamers #TwitchStreamers https://t.co/LEMwwTgJ0J — Chewie Monster (@ChewieMonstr) April 28, 2022

Another added: “Stop trying to find the new best way to f**k over the people making you money. You make things difficult enough as is by lowering discoverability as much as possible. If there’s a revenue change, pay affiliates more, don’t take money away from people.”

@Twitch stop trying to find the new best way to fuck over the people making YOU money. You make things difficult enough as is by lowering discoverability as much as possible. If there's a Rev change, PAY AFFILIATES MORE, don't take money away from people https://t.co/qubxWrGjTp — VoodooJonnyFear (@VoodooJonnyFear) April 27, 2022

Once again it’s worth noting that the reported updates are yet to be confirmed by the Amazon-owned platform. Additionally, Twitch is yet to respond to streamers’ concerns with the revenue changes.