Charli D’Amelio slammed for response to possible US TikTok ban

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio is coming under fire due to her remarks about the United States’ recent vote to ban the popular video app.

Charli D’Amelio is one of the most prominent influencers on the net. The 19-year-old dancer was catapulted to online fame in 2019 on TikTok, where she quickly became the app’s most-followed creator.

Although she’s since been dethroned by Khaby Lame, she still reigns as the platform’s second most-followed account with over 152 million followers thanks to her viral dancing videos.

In the years since her rise to stardom, Charli has managed to snag a major brand deal with Dunkin’, got her own show on Hulu, and even starred in a commercial for Garnier.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: charlidamelio Charli D’Amelio is TikTok’s second most-followed creator.

It’s no secret that Charli’s success is intimately intertwined with TikTok — but with the app now in jeopardy in the US, viewers were curious to hear her thoughts on the subject.

Article continues after ad

Charli D’Amelio accused of “turning her back” on TikTok

In March 2024, The House of Representatives voted to pass a bill that would ban the app in the US unless Bytedance, TikTok’s Chinese-owned parent company, sells to a buyer that meets America’s requirements.

Charli D’Amelio was asked about the possible ban in an interview with Shopify’s D’Amelio Footwear Pop-Up, where she admitted that there’s other apps out there if TikTok eventually bites the dust — something the internet already dealt with when Vine died back in the 2010’s.

Article continues after ad

“You have to remember that social media comes and goes,” she claimed. “There’s new apps, there’s new people, there’s exciting new trends. You don’t always get to be first in line for everything.”

It looks like Charli’s remarks have rubbed many viewers the wrong way as viewers pour in with critical comments about her stance on the topic.

“Charlie pretending like she didn’t get famous from this app,” one user wrote on TikTok.

Article continues after ad

“She actin’ like TikTok didn’t make her,” another said.

“She’s just mad that Khaby dethroned her,” yet another argued.

Article continues after ad

It seems like most critics against the US TikTok ban are upset that Charli has “turned her back” on the app that ultimately led to her status as a current cultural icon.

For now, the future of TikTok is uncertain as the US’s ban bill goes to the Senate for further deliberation.