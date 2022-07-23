Landon Barker shows off ‘Charli Fan’ t-shirt for Charli D’Amelio after relationship confirmed

Georgina Smith . Last updated: Jul 23, 2022

Landon Barker has shown his appreciation for new girlfriend Charli D’Amelio with his very own fan t-shirt, and fans are loving the sweet gesture.

Charli D’Amelio is one of the most popular stars on TikTok, with over 144 million followers, and over her years on the platform, she’s racked up an enormous amount of views and likes for her dance videos, and content with friends and family.

Fans have maintained a keen interest in the influencer’s dating life since she started her social media career, and since she split from fellow TikTok star Chase Hudson, many wondered who Charli could be involved with next.

In June, it was revealed that Charli had started seeing Landon Barker, Travis Barker’s son, with a source telling PEOPLE that it’s “early stages” for the pair.

Although they kept their relationship private at first, throughout July the couple have been sharing more pictures and videos of them together, with Charli even sharing a snap of them kissing to her Instagram story, much to fans’ delight.

Charli also went on to upload a picture of Landon giving a thumbs up while wearing a t-shirt that said ‘Charli Fan,’ surrounded by pink hearts.

Instagram: charlidamelio Fans loved Landon’s show of appreciation for Charli.

Fans loved the adorable gesture, and quickly shared screenshots of the image to their own accounts to share it with other fans who might not have gotten a chance to see it when it was first posted.

Many are loving that the pair are going more public with their relationship, and are looking forward to seeing them share more content in the future.

However, Charli’s sister Dixie and her boyfriend Noah Beck have made the decision to keep their relationship offline almost entirely, so it’s possible that Charli and Landon could do the same in the future.