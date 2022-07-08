Dixie D’Amelio forced to end live performance early due to seizure

Virginia Glaze . 10 hours ago

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio was forced to prematurely end her performance on Big Time Rush’s ‘Forever’ tour after flashing lights triggered symptoms of a non-epileptic seizure.

Dixie D’Amelio is one of TikTok’s biggest stars. Boasting over 57 million followers on the popular video-sharing app, she’s also big sis to Charli D’Amelio, who held the title of most-followed TikToker for over two years.

Dixie is more than an influencer, though; she’s also breaking into the music industry in a huge way, scoring major features with artists like Wiz Khalifa and is even currently touring with Big Time Rush for their ‘Forever’ tour.

However, her performance at their Chicago stop was cut short due to some health complications.

YouTube: SiriusXM Dixie D’Amelio is currently touring with Big Time Rush.

On July 7, Dixie published a tweet explaining the situation. The star has been open about her health issues in the past, noting that she suffers from “psychogenic non-epileptic seizures.”

According to the Epilepsy Foundation, these are defined as “attacks that may look like epileptic seizures but are not epileptic and instead are cause by psychological factors.”

Dixie claimed that she tried to power through her performance in Chicago but was having “issues with flashes and strobe lights” at the show.

“At tonight’s Chicago show, the moving lights accidentally went off and I started feeling extremely ill,” she wrote. “I tried to finish the set but I decided to leave stage early and get checked up by medics.”

“I’m fine now and disappointed I wasn’t able to finish my set, but wanted to let you all know what happened and that I’m ok. Thanks for all the well wishes and support.”

Fans are showing an outpouring of support for Dixie in wake of this latest news, sending their well-wishes and prayers as the star recovers.

This news follows Dixie’s announcement that fans can have a chance to star in the upcoming music video for her song ‘Someone to Blame.’