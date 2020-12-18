Logo
The D’Amelio family scores their very own reality show on Hulu

Published: 18/Dec/2020 19:25 Updated: 18/Dec/2020 19:27

by Virginia Glaze
The D'Amelio family is getting their own Hulu series.
TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio, big sis Dixie, and their parents have scored a reality show of their very own, which fans can only watch on Hulu starting next year.

Charli D’Amelio is TikTok’s number-one content creator. Boasting nearly 100 million followers on the viral video app, she has become an icon for Generation Z — but she’s not staying on the smartphone screen, for long.

In fact, Charli and her family have landed their very own reality television series, which was picked up exclusively by Hulu and is being produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation.

Hulu itself announced the news in a tweet on December 18, revealing the series’ name as simply, “The D’Amelio Show.”

What is the D’Amelio Show?

The D’Amelio show will be an eight-part docuseries that follows the family of internet superstars throughout their daily lives — more specifically, how they’re all handling their shockingly quick rise to stardom.

Where can you watch the D’Amelio Show?

Although there’s no set date just yet, the D’Amelio show is slated to kick off in 2021, and can only be viewed via Hulu.

“We are excited to be joining the Hulu family with a unique behind the scenes look into our life,” Marc D’Amelio said of the series. “…Many people create impressions of us based off of short content, a few minutes or even seconds. But now, we’re looking forward to sharing a side that you likely don’t get to see on our social channels.”

Considering all the madness that’s gone down in the past year alone, there’s no telling what all will be included in the show. Will it touch on the Charli and Chase drama from this summer? Will the Dixie and Griffin Johnson cheating scandal be cleared up?

So far, there’s no way of telling, but the D’Amelio’s aren’t the only TikTokers getting their own show; The Hype House is also getting a series, titled The Hype Life, produced by Wheelhouse Entertainment.

 

Thus far, reactions among fans have been divided: some can’t wait to get an inside look into the lives of their favorite TikTok stars, while others groan at getting a ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ just for internet celebs.

What’s your take on the news? Let us know on Twitter @DexertoTrending!

Twitch streamer instantly regrets pledge to eat lemon for every follower

Published: 18/Dec/2020 19:12

by Michael Gwilliam
A Twitch streamer’s promise to eat a lemon for each new follower he received during a broadcast quickly backfired – leaving a sour taste in his mouth.

Twitch streamers Gus and Ashley, who broadcast together on the ProspectingTonight channel, decided to eat five lemons, peel and all, in an attempt to get fellow entertainer ‘lemons_mcbackflip’ to eat just one.

However, Gus decided to use the challenge to his advantage. “Any new person that follows, I will eat the full lemon,” he explained.

“Are you not even going to peel it?” Ashley asked for clarification, which prompted Gus to reveal he would just bite right into it.

Amusingly, right after he made this promise, the small streamer was raided with a party of 45 and the followers starting pouring in, meaning that no matter what, he would have to go through with the ridiculous challenge.

“Fantastic,” he sighed. “And here are the follows.”

Despite some concerns from members of the chat who warned that eating five lemons could give him a sore stomach, Gus simply shrugged them off. While he admitted the nerves were starting to get to him, the streamer eventually dug in.

“Well, f**k,” he gasped before his first bite into the lemon, expressing visible discomfort.

Shockingly, throughout the broadcast, Gus refused to give in and kept eating lemon after lemon, all in the name of “content.”

“Somehow he’s managed to keep it all down so far,” Ashley remarked in amazement as her companion took a swig of beer.

“Yea, no problems with the stomach. It’s just my teeth feel kind of weird,” he stated.

When all was said and done and the lemons had been successfully devoured, the goal had been reached, and lemons_mcbackflip had to fulfill his end of the bargain.

Unlike Gus, who ended up eating five, the other streamer had a hard time even consuming one, which hopefully made the challenge all the more worth it.

You know what they say: When life gives you lemons, eat them during a Twitch stream.