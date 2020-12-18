The D’Amelio family scores their very own reality show on Hulu

TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio, big sis Dixie, and their parents have scored a reality show of their very own, which fans can only watch on Hulu starting next year.

Charli D’Amelio is TikTok’s number-one content creator. Boasting nearly 100 million followers on the viral video app, she has become an icon for Generation Z — but she’s not staying on the smartphone screen, for long.

In fact, Charli and her family have landed their very own reality television series, which was picked up exclusively by Hulu and is being produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation.

Hulu itself announced the news in a tweet on December 18, revealing the series’ name as simply, “The D’Amelio Show.”

What is the D’Amelio Show?

The D’Amelio show will be an eight-part docuseries that follows the family of internet superstars throughout their daily lives — more specifically, how they’re all handling their shockingly quick rise to stardom.

Where can you watch the D’Amelio Show?

Although there’s no set date just yet, the D’Amelio show is slated to kick off in 2021, and can only be viewed via Hulu.

“We are excited to be joining the Hulu family with a unique behind the scenes look into our life,” Marc D’Amelio said of the series. “…Many people create impressions of us based off of short content, a few minutes or even seconds. But now, we’re looking forward to sharing a side that you likely don’t get to see on our social channels.”

Considering all the madness that’s gone down in the past year alone, there’s no telling what all will be included in the show. Will it touch on the Charli and Chase drama from this summer? Will the Dixie and Griffin Johnson cheating scandal be cleared up?

So far, there’s no way of telling, but the D’Amelio’s aren’t the only TikTokers getting their own show; The Hype House is also getting a series, titled The Hype Life, produced by Wheelhouse Entertainment.

View this post on Instagram

Thus far, reactions among fans have been divided: some can’t wait to get an inside look into the lives of their favorite TikTok stars, while others groan at getting a ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ just for internet celebs.

What’s your take on the news? Let us know on Twitter @DexertoTrending!