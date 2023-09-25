The D’Amelio Show Season 3: Release date, trailer & more

Here is everything that fans need to know about Season 3 of The D’Amelio Show, including where it is available to stream.

For those of you who are huge fans of the D’Amelio sisters Charli and Dixie, then you have to find time to watch their reality TV show.

The series showcases their lives behind the scenes as they pursue their careers, spend time with friends, and open up about their personal lives.

As one of Hulu’s most popular originals, it’s no surprise that the show has been renewed for a third season. Here is everything you need to about Season 3 and why it’s a must-watch.

Is there a trailer for The D’Amelio Show Season 3?

On September 6, the official trailer for Season 3 was released on Hulu’s YouTube channel. And it did not skip on any details.

One of the main storylines of this season is Charli’s relationship with music artist Landon Barker.

With secrecy teased on his part, it seems like the couple is going through a rough patch, but it looks like it has cleared up thanks to them both dispelling all of the breakup rumors.

The trailer also gives a look into Dixie’s recent journey with mental health and her experience with therapy.

The D’Amelio Show Season 3: Who is in the cast?

Of course, both D’Amelio sisters will be featured in the season. The rest of the cast includes Landon and their parents Heidi and Marc.

Based on their previous seasons, fans can expect some star-studded appearances from their TikTok friends.

What is the release date for The D’Amelio Show Season 3?

The first two episodes of Season 3 premiered on Hulu on September 20. Every episode after that will be released on the streaming platform weekly, specifically on Wednesdays.

To stay updated on The D’Amelio Show and the upcoming seasons, check our page here.