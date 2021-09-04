Charli & Dixie D’Amelio break down over “constant” hate in Hulu show premiere

In the first episode of their new reality show on Hulu, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio broke down in tears over the constant hate they get, claiming it “hurts so much” and is the reason why they “don’t go out.”

The D’Amelio Show premiered on Hulu on September 3, and although it was a huge moment for the family and their fans, it peeled back the curtain and showed Charli and Dixie breaking down in tears over the constant hate they get.

Not only did the emotional scenes show fans the toll it’s had on them, but it also gave their biggest critics and haters a chance to see the reality of the situation – that they’re two innocent girls being picked apart by vultures.

Advertisement

“[All the hate] makes me feel like I don’t deserve anything,” said Dixie as she struggled to contain the emotion. “I’m trying to do everything I can to better myself, and it just gets worse. They break up every single thing I do and make it a negative thing.”

For example, she described an incident where someone posted a clip of her leaving the gym, and people criticized the way she looked. “Everyone picks apart every single thing I say and do and the way I look. I know it’s just people’s opinions, but it hurts so much.”

Advertisement

Charli also touched on the issue in a separate scene, saying, “I don’t know. I feel like it just gets more difficult every day. This is why I don’t go out. This is why I don’t want to walk to anyone,” while breaking down in tears.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Def Noodles (@defnoodles)

Fans reacted to the first episode by showing their support on social media, claiming it broke their heart to see them cry, and they can’t imagine what it’s like to be in that position.

There will be many more emotional scenes in subsequent episodes. However, there will also be plenty of heartwarming ones, too.

Advertisement

After all, it’s supposed to capture the ups and downs of their lives and show fans what it’s like. And the first episode did that perfectly.